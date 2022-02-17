Eaton Vance Management Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

