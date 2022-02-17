Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $245.00 at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.09.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total value of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.