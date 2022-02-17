Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 32.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.