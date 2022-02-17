Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

