Robert W. Baird Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $100.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.60.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Leidos by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.