Robert W. Baird Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $103.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.