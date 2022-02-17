Eaton Vance Management Has $11.96 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 111,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,187,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $128.79 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.