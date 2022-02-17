Eaton Vance Management Purchases 49,039 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,010,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 515,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

