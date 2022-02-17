Erik C. Blachford Sells 4,718 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
