ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.