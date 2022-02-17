Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,462.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,540.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,517.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,891,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

