Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 78,000 Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandiant (MNDT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.