Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 388,909 Shares

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MNTS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

