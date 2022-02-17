Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 388,909 Shares

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MNTS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $24.98.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
