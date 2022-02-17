Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Beazley stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

