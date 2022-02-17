Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 157,897 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1,575.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

MRCY stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

