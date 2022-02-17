MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,312,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 650,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 234,053 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 466,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 245,225 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.