Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 75,174 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

