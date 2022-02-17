1,553,800 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,553,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.