Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

Shares of LTRX opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

