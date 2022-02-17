Everest Re Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $303.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $306.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.