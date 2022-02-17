Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

