Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

