Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8.78 Million Position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

GWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. ESS Tech Inc has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESS Tech Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH).

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.