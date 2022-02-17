Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8.78 Million Position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.
GWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. ESS Tech Inc has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.
In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ESS Tech Profile
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
