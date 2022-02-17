Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bruker by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

