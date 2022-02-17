Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.95 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,813,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.53 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

