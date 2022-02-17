Avalanche Price Up 2.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $22.78 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.88 or 0.00215314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00438426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,302,831 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

