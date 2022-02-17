Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

