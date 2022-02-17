Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.