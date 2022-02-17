MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.16 on Thursday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.