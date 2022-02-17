ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $23,592.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.49 or 0.07062205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,132.38 or 0.99987257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.