Gitcoin (GTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.06 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.64 or 0.00017707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00106423 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

