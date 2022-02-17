Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target Raised to £136 at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from £135 ($182.68) to £136 ($184.03) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 109.65 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.58. The company has a market cap of £193.91 million and a P/E ratio of 34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.76).

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

