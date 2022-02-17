Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target Raised to £136 at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from £135 ($182.68) to £136 ($184.03) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 109.65 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.58. The company has a market cap of £193.91 million and a P/E ratio of 34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.76).
About Kerry Group
Read More
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.