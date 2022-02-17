Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Acquires $22,890.00 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.80. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 112,588.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

