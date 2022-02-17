Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

Square stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

