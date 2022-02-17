BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $178.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

