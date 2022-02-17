Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Yelp by 661.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

