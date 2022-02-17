Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

