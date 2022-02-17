B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
B2gold stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.01.
About B2gold
