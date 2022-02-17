Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

