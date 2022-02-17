Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Down 1.4%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 31,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 87,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.11 million and a PE ratio of 52.14.
Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)
