Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($25.44) and last traded at GBX 1,845 ($24.97). 23,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 52,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($24.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,315 ($31.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,045.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £745.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.