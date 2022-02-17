Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Shares Up 2%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s stock price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 767 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 762 ($10.31). 380,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 413,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747 ($10.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,300 ($17.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 875.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 964.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

In related news, insider Martin Davis bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £21,149.20 ($28,618.67).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

