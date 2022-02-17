HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
ASC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
