ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

