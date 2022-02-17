Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Increased to €60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

