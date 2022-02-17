Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.86.

NYSE:WSO opened at $262.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.