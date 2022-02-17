Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.