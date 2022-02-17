Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $32,709,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

