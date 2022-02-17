Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

