Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 103.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

