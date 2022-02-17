Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Centene were worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centene by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,549,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 531,852 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

